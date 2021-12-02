Did Keanu Reeves and Winona Rider get married on the set of Dracula?

Keanu Reeves he is perhaps one of the most loved and appreciated celebrities by the public, for his charisma and his great education and kind ways, although very often he is a real action-men in the movies and video games he plays. Well the good Keanu Reeves has recently joked on a scene that saw him getting married to Winona Rider in the famous film Dracula from Brian Stoker of the 1992, And about how it all actually seems to be real.

At the time Reeves was still a young man, a boy who had not yet participated in the works that later consecrated him as one of heroes more recognizable than the cinematic world and then video games, that is Matrix. Yet, she was already a Star, with an excellent interpretation of the hero at the mercy of a very peculiar and human version of the monstrous. Bloodsucking Count.

The color scene that we are about to tell you, however, has the absurd, since the wedding that took place on the set of the film Dracula seems to have really happened. In fact, at the time to represent one of the most important scenes in the film, he was hired a real priest, complete with official clothes to attend the wedding between the usual hero Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) e Mina Murray (Winona Ryder), after countless ups and downs.

We don’t want to go too deep into the story of the film and how they got to that scene, because we want to invite you to watch it yourself, since we are talking about one of the most beautiful films dedicated to Count Dracula.

Keanu Reeves jokingly confirmed that he and Winona Ryder are still married “under the eyes of God” because Francis Ford Coppola used a real priest for their wedding scene in Dracula. pic.twitter.com/a9zWmgcYUv – IGN (@IGN) November 26, 2021

However, the scene between Keanu Reeves and Winona Rider is from a point of view I believe catholic considerable as real because the rite took place in complete form, complete with witnesses (the other actors and director) and everything had happened in a classic way, to be as credible as possible. “Maybe too credible”, some might think, as i two are theoretically married.

Obviously the thing it has no real legal value from a point of view State, as we were talking about a scene from a movie with actors playing their part. Still, the situation became a source of laughter with the same Keanu joking about it with a phrase taken up by the colleagues of IGN with a tweet (at the bottom of this article):