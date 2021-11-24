Did Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder really get married?

On a film set, the quintessential realm of simulation, it sometimes happens that things really happen. The recent news has reminded us how, unfortunately, we can get to a real tragedy: it happened by shooting the film Rust, in which director of photography Halyna Hutchins lost her life to a gunshot, which should have been blanks, fired by Alec Baldwin. On a set, moreover, even a love scene that should be acted can in some cases be real: so it is said that it went between Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas, who loved each other without fiction on the set of Original since 2001.

But now it turns out that movie weddings can also be true. He told it Keanu Reeves, 57 years old, remembering a scene from the film Dracula by Bram Stoker in 1992. In the film signed by Francis Ford Coppola, Keanu Reeves played the young lawyer Jonathan Arker, engaged to Mina, played by Winona Ryder. After a thousand misadventures, Arker managed to marry his beloved, who was also the object of the passion of the most famous vampire in cinema. And it is there, precisely in that fateful moment, that reality mixed with fiction. Reeves explained: “We shot the scene in the presence of real priests. Winona is convinced that we are married. Coppola also says we are married. So maybe in God’s eyes we are really married “. The director necessarily wanted to hire a Romanian priest, so the cast occasionally questioned the reality of the vows and already in 2018 Winona Ryder said she was certain that the “yes” was valid.

Keanu Reeves, who will soon return to the screens as Neo in Matrix Resurrections, in real life he is engaged to the American artist Alexandra Grant, 48, her longtime friend. His life was marked by great pains: in 1993 he lost his great friend, actor River Phoenix, struck down by an overdose; in 1999 he and his then girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, were expecting a daughter, lost in the eighth month of pregnancy; in 2001 he also lost Syme herself in a car accident.

These painful events probably led him to consider life in a different light, with accents of kindness that everyone recognizes. He is famous for building sincere and generous relationships with those who work with him: he once brought champagne and truffles to Sandra Bullock (his partner in the film Speed), who had told him he had never tried them: «He introduced himself saying: ‘I thought you wanted to try them’. We have never been engaged, we have always wanted to preserve our friendship ». A few weeks ago to the four stunts of the film John Wick: Chapter 4 (in theaters in May 2022) donated precious personalized Rolex Submariners, each with a different message engraved on the case.

But it is not for the economic value of these gestures that Keanu Reeves makes himself loved. As Sandra Bullock said, above all she knows how to listen: “That’s why people love it“.