Entertainment

Did Khloé Kardashian just reveal her butt implants on Instagram?

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

After a video posted on Instagram by Khloé Kardashian in which she films herself doing stretches in a gym, some Internet users did not hesitate to affirm that she had used buttock implants.

The young woman, whose appearance has constantly changed in recent years, shared a short stretching session where she puts herself on her hands, and lifts one leg in the air one after the other. A video cut into three pieces and posted on his Instagram account.

Strangely, netizens got into a heated debate over Khloé Kardashian’s buttocks, and whether or not she’d had buttock implants. Or if she had rather made fat injections to increase the volume of her buttocks. Proponents of the first theory point out that it is possible to detect the implant with the naked eye.

The discussion took on such proportions that Khloé Kardashian herself intervened to respond directly to Internet users. “Lol bunch of betas. It’s the seam of the leggings that does this. That’s too funny ha! You just want to believe in something bad,” she said.

If some have chosen to take the young woman at her word, others have persisted in their assertion that she had recourse to implants, and that she had better assume her multiple recourses to surgery. This isn’t the first time Khloé Kardashian has been attacked for her looks on social media. Last year, she was called an “alien” after another change in appearance.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

James Gunn Claims Rogue One Is The Most “Underrated” Star Wars Movie

9 mins ago

Gigi Hadid stars in a movie for H&M

11 mins ago

Joe Russo Says What the “Secret Ingredient” of Marvel Movies Is

21 mins ago

Harry Potter: Emma Watson didn’t know that Radcliffe had been an alcoholic!

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button