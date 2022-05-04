Entertainment

Did Kim Kardashian cheat at the 2022 Met Gala? Marilyn Monroe’s dress is controversial…: the slideshow

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 22 3 minutes read

1 / 26

Did Kim Kardashian cheat at the 2022 Met Gala? Marilyn Monroe’s dress is controversial…

2 / 26

Kim Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

3 / 26

Kim Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

4 / 26

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

5 / 26

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the ‘MET Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

6 / 26

Kim Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

7 / 26

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the ‘MET Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

8 / 26

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the ‘MET Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

9 / 26

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson leave the annual “White House Correspondents Association” dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC, April 30, 2022.

10 / 26

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the ‘MET Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

11 / 26

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the ‘MET Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

12 / 26

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the ‘MET Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

13 / 26

Kim Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the ‘MET Gala 2022’ party in New York City.

14 / 26

KIm Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

15 / 26

Kim Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

16 / 26

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

17 / 26

Kim Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.
Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022”. New York, May 2nd, 2022.

18 / 26

Kim Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.
Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022”. New York, May 2nd, 2022.

19 / 26

KIm Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

20 / 26

KIm Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

21 / 26

KIm Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

22 / 26

Kim Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

23 / 26

KIm Kardashian – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

24 / 26

KIm Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Celebrities arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.

25 / 26

Kim Kardashian with her companion Pete Davidson and Khloe Kardashian leave their hotel to join their private jet and return to Los Angeles. New York, May 2, 2022.

26 / 26

Kim Kardashian with her companion Pete Davidson and Khloe Kardashian leave their hotel to join their private jet and return to Los Angeles. New York, May 2, 2022.

Source link

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 22 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Football England – Cristiano Ronado decides the transfer window, Manchester United executes!

57 seconds ago

Today’s horoscope Tuesday May 3, 2022: check the most accurate predictions of your zodiac sign | Predictions | free | love | tarot | health | money | LIGHTS

9 mins ago

Will an asteroid impact Earth this Friday, May 6? This NASA said – Science – Life

11 mins ago

Beauty and the Beast: a small French village inspired the film sets

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button