Did Kim Kardashian Massacre Marilyn Monroe’s Dress? Photos unleash criticism

By wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress, Kim Kardashian had to expect it to be talked about. But maybe not that long. At the Met Gala 2022, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s sister transformed herself into Marilyn Monroe for the occasion, wearing the dress the icon wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy, in 1962. Since then, the American star has been a source of controversy. After unleashing criticism after revealing that he had undergone a drastic diet to fit into the dress, this time he was reproaches for having damaged it.

A few weeks later, the Web ignites around a photo of the dress supposedly exhibited at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and of the “missing crystals“, and others “left hanging by a thread“. Images taken at the museum’s location in Hollywood on June 12, according to historian and collector Scott Fortner’s account. “So much for keeping ‘the integrity of the dress and conservation’, was it worth it?’“, comments a surfer, making fun of the museum. Last May, the establishment assured that the state of the dress had clearly been their priority so much so that Kim Kardashian only wore the outfit when she arrived since it was a replica which she then donned for the rest of the evening.”Great care has been taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history. HASWith input from clothing curators, appraisers and archivists, the condition of the garment was the top priority. Believe it or not! no alterations were to be made to the dress and Kim even changed into a replica after the red carpet!⁠,” Ripley’s communication said.