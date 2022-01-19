Did Kotick want to buy Kotaku and PC Gamer to put the company in a good light? – Multiplayer.it

According to a Wall Street Journal report, apparently Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, evaluated the idea of ​​buying a gaming information site, including Kotaku and PC Gamer, with the aim of putting the company in a good light after cases of harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

In the report, which discusses the reasons why it was easier for Microsoft to complete the acquisition due to the internal problems of Activision Blizzard, it also mentions that Kotick had suggested the acquisition of a newspaper in an attempt from improve the reputation of the company, after the scandals for cases of harassment and discrimination.

“According to people who know him, Mr. Kotick was eager to change public opinion about the company and in recent weeks he has suggested that Activision Blizzard make some sort of acquisition, including gaming industry sites like Kotaku and PC Gamer,” he says. the Wall Street Journal report.

Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

From the article we learn that a Activision Blizzard spokesman disputed the report, G / O Media (Kotaku’s parent company) declined to comment on the story, while PC Gamer has not yet given any response.

At the moment it is not clear the future of Bobby Kotick within Activision Blizzard, however according to some rumors he will leave the company once the acquisition by Microsoft is concluded.