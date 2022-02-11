Did KPMG buy Bitcoin and Ethereum?

In recent days it has spread the news that KPMG would buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to add them to his treasury.

KPMG buys Bitcoin and Ethereum: the truth

The news, however, deserves some clarification.

First of all, it should be noted that this is official newscommunicated directly by the company.

We have just completed an allocation of cryptoassets to our corporate treasury, our firm’s first of its kind investment in the asset class. This includes Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens, and carbon offsets to maintain a net-zero carbon transaction: https://t.co/32hsKbnGuC – KPMG Canada (@KPMG_Canada) February 7, 2022

The official press release specifically says that KPMG in Canada added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury.

It also reports that the allocation of corporate capital in cryptocurrencies

“Reflects the company’s commitment to emerging technologies and asset classes”.

The necessary clarification, however, is that it is not the parent company of KPMGwhich is the British company that is based in the Netherlands, but of the Canadian branch of Toronto.

In the Canadian branch card on the official website of KPMG it is reported that the company has a long history in the country, and provides audit, tax and advisory services, such as the parent company.

The Canadian company is called KPMG LLP, and is incorporated under the laws of Ontario. It turns out to be a member of the global organization of KPMG as an independent associate company affiliated with KPMG Internationalitself a private English limited liability company.

The official release also specifies that each company KPMG it is a legally distinct and separate entity.

So it is incorrect to say that KPMG bought Bitcoin and Ethereum without specifying that it is neither the KPMG group nor the KPMG International, but only of the Canadian company affiliated to the group.

It is not known what the official position of the parent company is not even towards this decision of the Canadian affiliate, not even towards cryptocurrencies in general, but there are those who hypothesize that the entry into the crypto market of KPMG in Canada can also open the doors to the entry of other companies affiliated to the group.

The words of Benjie Thomas

They are in particular the words of the Canadian Managing Partner of KPMG in Canada, Benjie Thomas, to arouse interest in this regard. In fact he stated:

“Cryptocurrencies are a maturing asset class. Investors such as hedge funds and family offices, large insurers and pension funds are gaining more and more exposure to cryptocurrencies, and traditional financial services such as banks, financial advisors and brokers are exploring the offering of products and services involving cryptocurrencies. This investment reflects our belief that the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology will continue to grow and become a regular part of the asset mix. ”

The latter concept is unlikely not to spread even among the other affiliates of the group if it were to prove true.

The news, however, has sparked several criticisms from many “classic” bitcoiner, who do not look favorably on the entry into crypto markets of such traditionalist institutions, major players especially in the old financial system. However, with mass adoption, this is simply unavoidable.