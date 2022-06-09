Did Kris Jenner Secretly Marry Her Boyfriend Corey Gamble?

The latest episode of the reality show ‘The Kardashians’ has focused on the discreet sentimental life of the matriarch of the television clan, Chris Jennerwho has more than seven years of relationship with Corey Gamble and, according to some, would have secretly married with her partner to avoid the media focus on her and not on the random lives of her offspring.

His daughter Khloe Kardashian She has been one of the first to realize that social networks are currently burning with all kinds of rumors and speculations linked to her alleged status as a married woman. In a preview of the next chapter, the designer tries to find out what is true in those conjectures, a theory that has even gained some credibility for her after seeing that her mother is wearing a mysterious ring these days.

Once confronted by her own daughter, Kris becomes defensive and flatly denies that she has walked down the aisle with her partner, arguing that she would never dare to take such a step without first having organized a treat and a party worthy of her. the circumstances. “Stop right now! doDo you really think I’m going to get married without a tremendous party in between?? I swear to God, for all my children and for your father, that is not true“, he blurts out in the middle of a lunch.

Khloé’s interest in clarifying the situation is as intense as the doubts that have begun to overwhelm her due to the version of events held by her mother and manager: “I think you’re going to do it behind everyone’s back, by 1000 percent. I’ve heard it said by four completely different people“, he poses to him in a meal that did not stop gaining tension.

