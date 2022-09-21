Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up? Fans share ‘crazy’ couple theory

ads

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have reportedly broken up, at least according to fans. A fan has shared a crazy theory on a Reddit board dedicated to Kylie Jenner where her latest Instagram photo was reposted saying she’s back with her ‘thirst trap’.

Scott and Kylie share two children, Stormi and a son, who has not been officially named but is known as Wolf. The star’s Reddit account soon found itself bombarded with comments about his single life theory. One fan wrote, “The ‘I’m single again’ post. The mother-of-two was seen wearing a nude-coloured bra and baggy blue jeans as she clicked the snap button in her closet. Another person wrote: “She has almost always been single! »

Fans speculated about her breakup thanks to Kylie’s change in social media images. One of the fans explained that lately Kylie has been posting pictures of family content and now her snaps from the last few days have completely changed. The fan wrote, “She was constantly posting this family content and now she posts stuff like this. Some even called his message a simple “thirst trap”, a way of announcing his single life. Another commenter remarked of the couple, “They definitely ‘break up’ or whatever they would call it lmao. While another said, “I highly doubt they’ve officially broken up or she’s starting to date anyone new.” I guess it’s just one of their moments of rest. the commenter also added “when it’s convenient, it will reappear”.

Did Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner break up? (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School)

Scott has been MIA for a while now, which has raised questions. Her last album was in 2018 and after that it was only spotted on Kylie’s Instagram photos. He was also absent from her recent event in Los Angeles which she hosted for close family and friends. While Scott wasn’t the only member absent from the event, their son Wolf was also absent from the Kylie Cosmetics success party. However, during a recent appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Kylie admits that she named her son legally and calls him Wolf, for now. She added that she and Scott are still looking for a name.

