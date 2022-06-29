Did Kylie Jenner really name her son “Coconut”?

We know that the stars have the art and the talent to give original and creative first names to their offspring. And if it’s always a real pleasure to discover them, it’s because we know that we are never at the end of a surprise. Take the case of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Already parents of Stormi, 4 years old (who inherited a variation of “storm”), they welcomed their second child, a little boy, on February 2. With an unknown first name.

Kylie Jenner: her son with a mystery name

A few days after the birth of the toddler, Kylie had announced that her son was called Wolf. Like a wolf “. And then, an incredible turnaround, on the following March 21, the young woman explained that they had changed their minds. ” For your information, our son’s first name is no longer Wolf. We really felt like it didn’t fit him. I wanted to say it because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere”, had specified Kylie in a story on Instagram. And two months later, we are still in the dark. The couple has yet to publicly reveal the baby’s name. Because he has one, that’s the only certainty we have.

A mystery that Kylie Jenner fans are trying somehow to solve. And to do this, they look for clues everywhere. After having theorized about the name Angel (during the “first phase”), a new idea made its way: what if baby number 2 was named… coconut – or “Coconut” in VF? Why ? How ?

This weekend, Kylie was wedding. That of his sister Kourtney who married Travis Barker in Italy. And on Instagram, she posted several photos, one of which sees her with her daughter: “Just me, Stormi and Coconut traveling the world together”, she captioned. Coconut? “Baby’s new name is Coconut for sure”some quickly concluded. “His name is Coconut?” », “your son’s name is Coconut?” Attractive “…Except not at all. Well, we don’t think. Coconut is neither more nor less than the name… of the stormi doll. With which she walks. Phew. But with all that, we are still waiting…

no because kylie jenner’s new kid is called “Coconut” what is next? “Watermelon”?? —cav (@vntedix) May 21, 2022

