Did Larry Ramos, former Ninel Conde, die? They would have betrayed him after fleeing from justice

The controversy haunts Ninel Countafter her now ex-husband, Larry Ramoswhich would turn into a fugitive from justice for a few months, it seems that things have been complicated.

Now it has been revealed that having fled could have cost him more than he thought, according to the journalist Maximilian Lumbia on Jorge Carbajal’s YouTube channel.

Related news

Although until now his whereabouts are unknown, Lumbia assures that he received some messages that would give clues as to where he is.

IG @chismeenvivo

According to the Argentine, in said message, the rumors would indicate that Ramos had been betrayed, with which one of his victims would find the place where he was.

Also, after finding his whereaboutsLarry Ramos would have passed awayalthough so far there is no official information.

“I received unofficial information that Mr. Larry Ramos is no longer alive,” he said.

IG @chismeenvivo

In addition, he also assured that when he escaped, he expected them to help him, however this did not happen. “Apparently, in his flight, people he trusted could betray him by telling him that they were going to help him escape, but in reality they disappeared him,” he added.

Recall that the actress’s ex-partner was arrested in the United States for accusations of fraud from several people where he stands out Alexandra Guzman.

The man was under house arrest until he was shackled and fled last September.

amv