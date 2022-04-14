Did LeBron James do it? Former Los Angeles Lakers teammate revealed drug use by players in Orlando ‘bubble’

Guard JR Smith claimed that during the lockdown at Disney World, where lagoons they were champions, there were stars who used cannabis to cope.

The last title won by Lebron James on the National Basketball Association (NBA) it was in a very special context, in the 2019-2020 season that had to be completed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, in a bubble at Disney World, where Los Angeles Lakers They got their 17th championship in history.

In that running of the bulls organized by the competition in Orlando, Florida, the gold and purple franchise defeated Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggetsand in the Grand Final to Miami Heatto get the trophy Larry O’Brien and match in history to boston celtics.

But for LeBron and company to win the NBA, they needed a “help”and so the escort recognized J. R. Smithwho played for the Lakers in the bubblewho acknowledged in dialogue with the podcast All The Smokethe use of social drugs by several players.

They reveal drug use in the NBA bubble in Orlando



The former partner of King also in Cleveland Cavalierswhere champions were crowned in 2016, acknowledged in the interview that “We were smoking in that place. It’s just that it was the only way you could really function in that situation.”.

In that sense, the former Lakers player added that “I’m happy that it happened and that it broke the stigma that you couldn’t play, that it was a drug, that this and that. When we were in the bubble, some couldn’t play well in front of 30,000 fans, but we also saw the best level of basketball“.