Did Leo DiCaprio Reject Kate Winslet? The spicy theory of a tweeter about why Jack did not go up to the door with Rose in Titanic

Although a quarter of a century has passed since the premiere of titanicaone of the most watched films in the history of cinema, in social networks continue to emerge alternative theories, speculations and endings for this story that set fire to the end of the 90s and forever entered the hearts of fans.

On Twitter, a user shared what for many was a true revelation on a subject that has already caused two debates: the possibility that Jack Dawson, the character played by a young Leonardo DiCaprio, saves himself from shipwreck by occupying a space in the door that Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) used as a lifeline at the end of the film.

There are different theories regarding the true plot of the movie Titanic that are still circulating

For the user, Jack preferred to die in the icy waters of the North Atlantic rather than have to continue his life next to a woman over 25 years old. This strange theory, which gained several followers from the tweeter’s publication, arises from one of the topics that has kept social networks in suspense in recent days: the separation of DiCaprio and the American actress with Argentine descent, Camila Morroneafter four years of relationship.

Some media, such as the magazine PeopleThey talk about “the rule of 25″, a particular pattern that the actor repeats when choosing his love partners. According to this theory, the Hollywood star refuses to date a woman who exceeds the border of 25be it a supermodel, a It Girl or a celebrity on the big screen.

The spicy theory of a tweeter about why Jack did not go up to the door with Rose in Titanic (Photo: Video capture)

Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Bridget Hall, Kristen Zang, Bijou Phillips, Anne Vyalitsyna, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garn, Kelly Rohrback, Nina Agdal and Morrone were the “victims” of this method that surprises everyone and that motivated the analysis of a psychologist, who pointed out the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street is in a “highly unusual position” and that, from that place, he can “choose anyone he wants until he gets bored or recognizes that his partner wants move to safer ground by marriage or having children”, maintained Emma Kenny in dialogue with The Sun.

The specialist stated that this type of desire appears with some frequency at the age of 25 and that, for this reason, it is a key age in which the actor decides to end the relationship. “Your inability to commit long-term could be seen as a weakness; but it’s more of a preference that he developed from his understanding of the world of Hollywood, where relationships rarely stand the test of time.”

Twenty years after its release, fans of the James Cameron film continue to find unexpected twists and turns in the love story between Jack and Rose File, Archive

“Better to die, right?”, Wrote the user who revealed this new speculation and attached the proof that the character played by Winslet was 26 years old at the time of the sinking of the Titanic, more than enough reason for DiCaprio not even to have tried to make a place for himself on the piece of wood . “Now everything makes sense”, said one user. “Damn it’s true”, pointed another. “It is true!”, stated a third.