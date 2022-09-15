Did Leonardo DiCaprio break the 25-year-old rule with a possible romance with Gigi Hadid?

It seems that Leonardo DiCaprio broke his supposed unwritten rule of not dating women over 25, since according to international media, the actor has an affair with the model Gigi Hadid, 27 years old.

The magazine ‘People’ ensures that the protagonist of “Titanic” and the listed model have been knowing each other for some time and, although they have not made their romance official, different sources predict romance in sight.

On the other hand, the possible couple was spotted during a New York Fashion Week after party over the weekend.

In images published by the Daily Mail, the two appeared to be deep in conversation. while DiCaprio whispered in Hadid’s ear.

This alleged relationship is revealed just weeks after the actor broke up with fellow model Camila Morrone, just a few months after he turned 25.

After that breakup, the Hollywood actor was related to the Ukrainian Maria Beregova, 22 years old.

According to the pink press, both had been seen for the first time in July, during a party in St Tropez, when the young woman was photographed boarding the interpreter’s yacht.

It seems that the influencer would have broken up with her husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, 30.

The young woman published some photographs on her social networks of the moment on the high seas in one of her most recent comments, the model responds to someone who tells her that she only has two years left until she is too old and she replied: “Technically I have three left,” Hello magazine said.

According to entertainment, at 47 years of age, the histrion has never dated a woman over 25 years of age, just the age that the Argentine model turned on June 16.

Apparently, the Hollywood actor distanced himself from the model during the summer and now they have gone their separate ways amicably.

DiCaprio’s relationships include Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli, as well as actress Blake Lively, none of whom had more than 25 years when they were together, what opened the mediatic theory.

Actress Blake Lively is also told, today she is happily in a relationship with Ryan Reynolds. In 2011, the actor invited her to have a date at Disneyland, the actress’s favorite place. She was 23 years old, and he was 41. Their brief romance lasted five months.