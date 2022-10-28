Did Leonardo DiCaprio catch Gigi Hadid in his net?

Next! Freshly separated from Camila Morrone, his most serious relationship in years (it lasted more than four years), Leonardo DiCaprio has already switched back to hunter mode. Unsurprisingly in fact… And hardly have we had time to mention the Maria Bergova rumor (a 22-year-old Ukrainian girl with whom he had a good time at Saint Trop’), that another is already replacing her … Yes already ! But this one is even sweeter because it concerns a star.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, a cute couple…

According InTouch Weeklyfriend Leo would date with discretion, attention, drum roll… GIGI HADID !!! “Leo and Gigi went out together several times this summer”, a source told the weekly. Nothing serious though, at least for the moment, “They have known each other for several years but they are very attracted to each other. And she’s exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy yet understated with a unique attitude. »

And it’s true that she has everything to please the actor. She is blond, she is model but Gigi nevertheless has a major handicap: she is already 27 years old. So isn’t she slightly too old for Leo, who, and it’s proven, has the unfortunate tendency to prefer girls under 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio planning his next relationship with Gigi Hadid to completely ruin all the memes about his dating life: pic.twitter.com/l7U3FDKimL — Shidding on McDaniel Burner Account (@allstar_me) September 1, 2022

Also as a reminder, Gigi Hadid separated in October 2021 from the singer Zayn Malik, a year after the birth of their daughter Kai, and after six years of a rocky relationship. Leo step-dad, that too would be something new. Can’t wait to see a dinner for four with Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski too… And even if Gigi and Leo were true, for formalization, we can already dream.