Did Luis Advincula and Carlos Zambrano leave the Boca Juniors starting eleven?

Peruvian soccer players Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula will not be starters in Boca Juniors for tonight’s match against Arsenal for date 8 of the 2022 Professional League Cup. Coach Sebastián Battaglia decided to call them but not have them as starters.

