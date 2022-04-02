Did Luis Advincula and Carlos Zambrano leave the Boca Juniors starting eleven?

Peruvian soccer players Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula will not be starters in Boca Juniors for tonight’s match against Arsenal for date 8 of the 2022 Professional League Cup. Coach Sebastián Battaglia decided to call them but not have them as starters.

The pillars of Ricardo Gareca in the Peruvian National Team, who recently made it to the playoffs for qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, returned to Boca Juniors in good physical condition after the end of the Qualifiers, but Sebastián Bataglia has other plans for both .

The coach of the xeneize team has been outlining a project whose purpose is to defeat Deportivo Cali in the debut of the Libertadores Cup this Tuesday with the protagonism of the Peruvian soccer players.

For this reason, for the duel with Arsenal that starts at 7:30 p.m. at the ‘Bombonera’ stadium, the strategist has summoned the Peruvians but did not consider them starters. He will send a balanced team with the presence of soccer players from the “Blue and Gold” squad who did not have regularity in the Argentine league.

Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advinculait should be noted, were starters and stood out in the victory (1-0) of Boca Juniors in the Argentine soccer superclassic against River Plate played at the Monumental stadium last date. Of course, Bataglia was satisfied.

Peruvian players in Boca Juniors