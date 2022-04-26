Did Maribel Guarda prevent Andrés García from shooting a theater director? This was answered by the actor

Maribel Guard Y Andrew Garcia, are two great actors who have brought great joy to Mexicans through various film productions and of course, in theater. However, beyond the successes that the two have had throughout their musical careers, there are also anecdotes that are somewhat macabre for those who know them.

In this case, within the staging “Three odd couples”, in 2014, both shared credits and surely had good times because of the closeness they have had as friends and colleagues. However, there is a dark episode that barely came to light and that could end in a tragic situation.

Maribel Guardia saves the life of a producer

During a discontent that the movie heartthrob had with the producer Alexander blacksmiththe reaction of Garcia was to draw his weapon to attack him. This would have happened if not for Maribel Guard He was close enough to stop her. Some people knew the fact, but everything remained as a myth.

During an interview with First handthe actor mentioned that he does not remember, but that it is possible: “I do not remember, I do not remember. I do not even remember who he is Alexander blacksmith, notice. Yes it could have been true because I do not accept pend $% @ to anyone, “she stated.

Andrew Garcia He clarified that having many experiences and having lived in many places for his profession, he does not remember all of them.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante was also going to be his “victim”

The head of the entertainment program shared a similar experience; He revealed that on an outing to eat with the star, he got up to go to the bathroom, but when he returned, Andrés García was already sitting in a different place.

“I arrived and told him ‘what’s up Andrés, how are you’ and I grabbed his back… he didn’t take out the gun and put it in my face. Everything went down! Garcia tells me: ‘comrade, never touch me for your back,'” the journalist said.

KEEP READING:

What did Nailea Norvind study? This is the degree of studies of the telenovela villain

David Faitelson “writes” to Elon Musk to erase everything about Cuauhtémoc Blanco’s coup

Does Elon Musk plan to drop nuclear bombs on Mars? This is how it intends to make the ‘red planet’ habitable | VIDEO