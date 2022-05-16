Did Marjorie de Sousa openly respond to Julián Gil?

The actress made a publication that sparked intrigue among her followers For: Pauline Flowers MAY. 14. 2022

Mezcaliente Marjorie de Sousa responded openly to Julián Gil

One week after Julian Gil He told his truth about his separation with Marjorie deSousa in which she highlighted that the actress’s mother would have been one of the reasons, the publication that the Venezuelan made a day after her ex’s interview with Yordi Rosado becomes relevant unleashing intrigue and speculation about a possible response to the soap opera heartthrob.

And it is that, just a few hours after the commotion that Julián Gil’s statement unleashed on social networks, the villain of ‘La Desalmada’ shared a video of her son Matías on her official Instagram account, to whom she also dedicated an emotional message .

“You changed my life!!! My Mati, I love you with all my being, you are the best gift, you my everything, you my whole sky. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the gift of being your mom.” He wrote a couple of days before it was celebrated on Mother’s Day in Mexico.

Within the framework of the same celebration, the television star also wrote words of love and gratitude for her mother, details that caught the attention of her followers because, precisely, Julián Gil had mentioned the alleged problems with her ex-mother-in-law as one of the causes of their separation.

“Thank you, mom for so much, for teaching me and giving me so many moments of life. We love you @marigloriarivas happy day beautiful handyman “, he noted.

In one more publication, Marjorie de Sousa was seen with a spectacular look, along with which she wrote the forceful phrase: “Thank you and continue to shine.” However, so far, the actress has not made a formal statement or set a position regarding Julián Gil’s past statements.

Julián Gil reveals why he separated from Marjorie de Sousa

During the past weekend, the interview in which Julián Gil assured that one of the reasons for his separation with Marjorie de Sousa was the alleged alcohol problems of Gloria Rivas, mother of the actress, was broadcast on the Yordi Rosado channel. that made him remember and relive the adduction that his own parents went through.