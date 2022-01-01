Did Marvel change Loki’s costume because the actor is “too gifted”? [FOTO]

What the movies Marvel are largely the result of a huge work in post-production was already known, that this also concerned the modification of the private parts of the actors is instead a small curiosity that concerns above all one of the most famous faces of the franchise. It seems in fact that the Studios may have had to retouching Tom Hiddleston’s genitals in the movie Thor. The news began to circulate “thanks” to some behind the scenes photos of the film that saw him play the role of Loki.

Apparently very tight cloths: the images in fact show an evident swelling in the penis area, impossible to miss if it actually ended up on the big screen. The costume designers may have underestimated the actor’s private parts and tailored a stage costume that left little to the imagination. From here, it therefore appears that Marvel’s CGI department has been working overtime to flatten and make the area less noticeable.

As can be seen from the pictures, in fact the finished version in the first film with Chris Hemsworth protagonist is very different from the backstage photos and gifs that have been circulating online for years. You can find them on Twitter, Reddit, Pinterest and other social networks.

Whatever the truth behind the photos circulating on the web, there is an undeniable truth: it is indeed possible that Tom Hiddleston / Loki is so gifted, but above all that Marvel has been careful not to highlight this aspect of him. The MCU films, after all, are produced for families and the sexual references are truly minimal. The famous jokes about “America’s Best Chiappe” from Captain America, which even the fans of Chris Evans when it was to undress Sebastian Stan aka Bucky Barnes.

