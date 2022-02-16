Did Marvel change the hero costume because Tom Hiddleston is “too gifted”? [FOTO]

A few days ago the news emerged that the armor of Iron Man seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming was the result of a compromise: there was no budget necessary to create a new one from scratch, so it was decided to change the colors of an old Mark 46. The news makes you smile, especially considering that apparently the Studios in the past have instead had to allocate part of the budget to cover a particularly “noticeable” part of the body Loki.

Indeed, it appears that the CGI department of the Marvel retouched the genitals of Tom Hiddleston already from the film Thor of 2011. The detail on the first appearance of the English actor in the role of the God of Deception, emerged thanks to some photos circulated online: shots from behind the scenes that would leave little doubt about it.

The role of Loki, in fact, would have been very, very close to the actor: the images – visible on Reddit, Pinterest, Twitter and other social networks – would show a noticeable swelling in Loki’s private parts. The stage costume perhaps did not take into account how gifted Hiddleston was and thus leaves very little to the imagination. As can be seen from the pictures, the finished version in the first film with Chris Hemsworth protagonist is very different from the backstage photos and gifs that circulate on the net.

HERE THE PHOTO OF TOM HIDDLESTON

No wonder the CGI department ran for cover: despite the first sex scene of the Marvel universe just seen in Eternals, the target audience of MCU films is generally families. Over the years there have been some allusions of a physical or sexual nature: the “Best Chiappe in America” from Steve Rogersfor example, which even the fans made fun of when they saw Sebastian Stan completely naked for the promo of one of his films.

