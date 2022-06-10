Did Marvel make a mistake with “Ms. Marvel” or leaked a cameo? | DisneyPlus | Premiere | Series | Chapter 1 | SPORT-PLAY

Will we start to see different cameos in the series of Marvel? Recently, the series “Ms Marvel”, the series that has references to the past tapes of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel 1.

It is expected that in this production there will be a cameo or surprise appearance of Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, but Marvel has not confirmed anything about it. On the other hand, recently, rumors of a possible appearance of Hailee Steinfeld, another of the young actresses who joins the UCM, are shared.

In the first chapter of the series, the surname Steinfeld can be read in the credits in the makeup section. “Ms. Steinfeld’s makeup artist: Chris Milone,” appears in the credits.

The question that viewers are asking is if Kate Bishop will appear at some point in the series or perhaps it is just a mistake when copying the credits of “Hawkeye”. Through social networks, the credits of the two series in question and have the same header.

Possibly it was a typing error. Where it says Ms. Steinfeld it should say Ms. Vellani. We will have to wait for a future correction by Marvel or the premiere of the following chapters.

Trailer for "Mrs. Marvel"

