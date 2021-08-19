Did Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton make peace? The rumors of a new project together

An anonymous source told Us Weekly that the two sisters-in-law not only get along well now, but they hear each other often and are “closer than ever.” Reason? They are collaborating on a project involving the Netflix platform. If the news were confirmed, it would wipe out months and months of vitriolic gossip about their relationship.

On the relationship between Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle rivers of ink (vitriolic) have been spent: according to the tabloids, the two have for years been harboring a reciprocal antipathy fueled by envy, jealousy and accusations that over time have irreparably ruined their relationship. But the counter-order comes from the overseas press: the two sisters-in-law would not only have made peace, but they would be collaborating on a project together. The scoop was launched by Us Weekly, according to which it was Meghan who took the first step.

“Kate and Meghan work together for Netflix”

According to Us Weekly, the opportunity to mend the relationship came for work reasons: Meghan Markle would have asked Kate Middleton to collaborate on a project she is carrying out for Netflix, a documentary that should also delve into the life of the future queen consort. Together with her husband, Prince Harry, Markle signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix in September 2020 to create original content for the streaming platform.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

“Meghan and Kate are closer than ever”

According to an anonymous source, Kate would have been “flattered“from the offer, even if there is still no official confirmation from Palazzo. Not only that: according to the insider”Meghan and Kate get along really well and feel a lot more than before“. Peace made then? It seems so, and for some time: always according to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Cambridge would have mended the tear since the birth of little Lilibet Diana, getting in touch with her sister-in-law who became a mother to keep the peace in family. The anonymous source cited by the magazine has no doubts: “They are closer than ever and want to recover their relationship for the sake of the family“.