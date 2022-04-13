Did Michelle Carter have an eating disorder? This is what we know

ads

Content Warning: This article is about eating disorders and suicide.

Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville takes another look at Michelle Carter’s texting case. On July 12, 2014, 18-year-old Conrad Roy parked his truck in a Kmart parking lot in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, where he committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning. At the time he was dating Michelle Carter (17), whose text messages encouraging Conrad to commit suicide would later be found on his phone.

A year later, in 2015, Michelle would be arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Girl From Plainville shows us a Michelle Carter that many people didn’t know about, including the fact that she potentially had an eating disorder. But did she do it? This is what we know.

Did Michelle Carter have an eating disorder?

In an earlier episode of The Girl From Plainville, we see Michelle (played by Elle Fanning) running to her bedroom after a particularly bad day, where she grabs what appears to be chocolate from her nightstand. Based on the way she’s eating feverishly, with little to no enjoyment, it’s clear that she’s looking to get something more out of this experience.

Source: Hulu

Elle Fanning (Michelle Carter) and Colton Ryan (Conrad Roy) in episode 5 of ‘The Girl from Plainville’

There are several times throughout the series where Michelle seems to calm herself down by using food, but it wasn’t until Episode 5, titled “Mirror Ball,” that we finally hear the words eating disorder applied to what she’s doing. The episode begins with Michelle and Conrad (Colton Ryan) texting, but the innocent banter smoothly morphs into something more grown-up. Conrad asks Michelle to send him some raunchy photos, and although he gets to take the photos, he never actually sends them.

As the episode progresses, we learn about Michelle’s body image issues and her harmful connection to food. This also ties in with the many times Michelle runs amok on her family’s treadmill. During this episode, she finally eats until she gets sick and immediately vomits into a trash can in her room. This look of the real Michelle Carter is actually accurate, as she had an eating disorder.

Michelle was friends with a girl named Samantha Boardman, who is probably represented by the fictional Val (Rachael Thompson). Michelle regularly confided in Samantha about her mental health, which included her eating disorder. According to Oxygen, Michelle “texted the teen [Samantha] about her eating problems, challenges in making friends, and then made an apparent confession about her role in encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to commit suicide.”

His eating disorder would resurface during the trial.

Source: Hulu

Colton Ryan (Conrad Roy) and Elle Fanning (Michelle Carter)

Michelle Carter’s eating disorder ends up being part of her defense.

The final moments of Episode 5 take place in the office of Michelle Carter’s lawyer, Joseph Cataldo (Michael Mosley). He is sitting across from a psychiatrist who is introducing an interesting line of defense. In reality, Michelle’s attorney called Dr. Peter Breggin to suggest that the antidepressant she was taking at the time (Celexa) contributed to the text messages she sent to Conrad Roy.

On the show, a combination of Michelle’s eating disorder, along with her medication, was said to produce an “intoxicating effect.” As Time recently reported, the real Dr. Peter Breggin used the legal concept of “involuntary intoxication,” which he applied to Michelle’s case. The legal definition of involuntary intoxication is “someone who is tricked or forced to use drugs or alcohol.”

Source: YouTube/Truthstream Media

Dr. Peter Breggin

In Michelle’s case, Dr. Breggin theorized that because Michelle’s natural state was helpful, the Celexa she was forced to take distorted this feeling. “He claimed that Carter, under Celexa’s influence, had convinced herself that instigating Roy’s suicide was a form of aid,” according to Time.

Ultimately, the judge disagreed with Dr. Breggin’s analysis, and because of the complicated message it sends, the producers of The Girl From Plainville made sure to include a note in an upcoming episode advising people who struggle with depression to seek help from a doctor. They went on to say that taking medication is “not only appropriate, but can critically save lives.”

New episodes of The Girl From Plainville are available to stream on Hulu every Tuesday.

