Did Minority Report really inspire an iPhone feature?

Arrived in cinemas in 2002, Minority Report it has foreseen many technologies of our daily life, although our world is far from the dystopia of the work. However, the film seems to include a detail that goes beyond mere predictions: a very familiar sound for iPhone owners. What is it about?

Minority Report is set in 2054 and hypothesizes a future in which the city of Washington manages to prevent the murders thanks to a system known as Precrime, which is based on the premonitory visions of three individuals who have extrasensory powers of precognition (called Precogs).

Thanks to these forecasts, the police manage to arrest potential perpetrators before they commit the murder, punishing their intention: a very delicate system that encounters a great deal of opposition, but which seems to work and which, thanks to the work of Captain John Anderton (Tom Cruise), is about to be adopted on a national scale. Did you know that Tom Cruise learned to breathe underwater for Minority Report?

Some technologies that appear in the film that were impressive at the time, today they are part of our daily life, such as personalized advertisements, facial recognition or the ability to control your home devices by voice.

One of the technological devices that appear in Minority Report is an eye scanner for opening a door, which emits a very familiar sound to viewers, especially those who own an iPhone. It is, in fact, a sound very similar to that of the iPhone charging. But the really absurd thing is that the first iPhone was released in 2007, 5 years after its release. Minority Report!

There has never been an official confirmation from Apple, which keeps the origin of the sound unknown, but fans are convinced: it can’t be just a coincidence! For some it is possible that the sound was chosen precisely as a quote Minority Report, a film of which some developers were probably fans, while according to others the effect could be the same (perhaps belonging to a sound library to which both the production of the film and Apple had access) and the big tech company, simply, not she realized.

Recently their paths have crossed again: an Apple Watch app mentions Minority Report, allowing you to control your smart TV with the simple movement of your hands.