Did Ms. Marvel survive Thanos’ snap in Infinity War?

MADRID, July 19. (CultureLeisure) –

Throughout its six episodes, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khanhas shown that She has what it takes to be a great heroine who sets the pace for the future of the MCU. And although the series has revealed the secret history of his family and the bracelet he inherited from his grandmother, there is a question about his past that the series has not answered:Ms. Marvel survived Thanos’ dreaded snap in Avengers Infinity War?

And it is that, as Marvel fans will remember, thanks to the power of the Infinity Stones, the Mad Titan turned half of all life in the universe to ashes. That included some of the mightiest heroes in the MCU like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Anthony Mackie’s Falcon or Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Bearing this in mind, it is logical that the fandom has wondered if both Kamala and her family they survived to the great Decimation that Thanos carried out. And to answer this intriguing question, nobody better than the directors of Ms. Marvel, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

It was in a recent interview with The Direct, where the filmmakers of the marvel series have addressed whether the heroine survived the terrible events that took place five years ago within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that the Disney + series left out of its plot, ensuring that they never got a clear answer about it by Kevin Feige.





“Well, we can assume that, seeing how the family dynamic is with them, I get the impression that none of them were affected. But every time we asked Kevin what’s up with Thanos’ snap? Did we finally mention it? He would say: ‘Do not worry about it. Focus on the story, focus only on that, don’t ask too many questions about other movies, other series and all that’. That was his mantra for Ms Marvel,” El Arbi replied, implying that although Feige had no intention of mentioning the dire consequences brought about by the Decimation, neither Ms. Marvel nor her family were affected by it.

In regards to future of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan within the UCMalthough for the time being it is unknown if Ms. Marvel will have a new season, the fandom, will be able to meet her again in The Marvels. The film in which the long-awaited meeting between the first Muslim heroine of the Casa de las Ideas will take place with Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel, who was first seen in WandaVision and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, whose premiere is scheduled for July 2023.