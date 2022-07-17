Did Ms Marvel survive Thanos’ “snap”?

Ms Marvel director reveals whether or not Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was affected by Thanos’ actions.

The most important event of Marvel Cinematic Universe is the infinity waras the heroes failed to deal with Thanos and this villain managed to make half of the life of all the planets disappear. So it is normal that many characters that we are seeing now are affected by the “snap”. But… What happened to Ms Marvel?

In a recent interview with TD, Adil El Arbithe director of the series Marvel which is available in Disney Plusaddressed this question and thus answered:

“Well, I would assume that, seeing how the family dynamics are with them, I have a feeling that none of them were broken up. But every time we ask Kevin Feige: What about the snap or the blip? Did we mention it at all? He said: Don’t worry about it. Focus on the story, focus only on that, don’t ask too many questions about other movies, other shows and all that. That was kind of a mantra for Ms Marvel.”

So, since we don’t have a better answer, we can assure that kamala khan did not affect him “snap” of Thanos.

When will we see the character again?

Attention SPOILERS. Ms Marvel will return in the movie the marvelsthat’s why we could see in the post-credits scene of the series the Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The two of them must team up with Monica RambeauTeyonah Parriswhich was featured in the WandaVision series (Scarlet Witch and Vision) which can also be enjoyed on Disney Plus. In the distribution also stand out Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson, Park Seo-joon and Tony McCarthy. All of them will be under the orders of the director Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Top Boy and Candyman)

the marvels It will premiere on July 28, 2023.