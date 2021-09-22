Did Nano Dogecoin Really Up 9,000%?

During the day on Tuesday Nano Dogecoin (CRYPTO: INDC), digital currency inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was included by CoinMarketCap (CMC) in the list of ‘Biggest Gainers’ (i.e. the cryptocurrencies with the highest daily rises) with a gain of over 9,000%.

What happened

At the time of publication, INDC was down 100% daily to $ 0.000000053; over the past seven days, the Dogecoin-inspired coin has risen by 6,863.93%, according to data from CMC.

By comparison, DOGE has lost 0.54% to $ 0.21 in the past 24 hours and has lost 13.35% in the past seven days.

Nano DogeCoin tweeted that his project has been the “highest rise” project in the past 24 hours on CoinMarketCap.

@NanoDogecoinBSC is the number 1 top gainer in the last 24 hours on @CoinMarketCap We continue to pump and we have just announced that our buybacks will be this Thursday between 2-5pm UTC The FOMO is real #NanoDogeCoin #CoinMarketCap #gainer #pump #milliondollars pic.twitter.com/6ePlb0LgOq – NanoDogeCoin (@NanoDogecoinBSC) September 21, 2021

It is important to note that CMC only tracks the BitMart marketplace, with a volume of $ 327,669; you can also trade Nano Dogecoin on PanCakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE).

Because it is important

INDC’s gains come in a context that the project described as a “huge buyback pumping”; Nano Dogecoin has in fact stated that it will implement buybacks of up to 1 million dollars.

Huge buybacks are coming @NanoDogecoinBSC will be implementing buybacks of up to 1 million dollars Our chart is ready for a parabolic pump and we can’t wait to change the lives of all our holders #NanoDogecoin #BuyBack #Pump #passiveincome #BSCGem #Crypto pic.twitter.com/13uxRTuDXn

At the same time, INDC is migrating from an old contract to a new one on the Binance Smart Chain.

In an FAQ related to this migration, Nano Dogecoin stated that it cannot disclose the exact market capitalization during this procedure in order to prevent “any kind of sniping or malicious trading based on price differences”.

Importantly, INDC holders can earn Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) for the simple fact of having held the currency as passive income; it is also possible to earn through staking and referrals.

The project’s Telegram community now has 38,333 members.

Recently Dogecoin-inspired digital coins have shown excellent performance despite the main Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency having a modest trend.

Read also: Dogecoin creator: “being your bank” involves risks