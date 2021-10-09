Did Nicholas Goldoni criticize Sofia Cristafulli for her OnlyFans?

Nicholas Goldoni throws a dig at Sofia Cristafulli? The girl had recently announced that once she came of age, on October 10, she would open OnlyFans. In one story, the creator explained that she was opening this profile as a gift to her followers and with the aim of being able to talk to them. Vez, however, shortly after the publication of these stories, he too decided to post on Instagram and to say these words:

Guys, however, I open onlyfans because at least so I can post photos of my feet without problems. There’s … I’m not doing this for the money, okay? Then popi popi (touches his nose as if he has a clown nose).

It seems that the story of Nicholas Goldoni is referred to Sofia Cristafulli even if there are no certainties. According to the boy then Sofia Cristafulli is lying on why he decided to open an OnlyFans profile. He would not have done it to keep in touch with those who follow him but simply for the gains he could generate using the platform. The final gesture is obviously unintelligible. The Vez touches its nose as if it has a clown nose that when pressed makes a funny sound. Did he mean by chance that someone is a clown because he doesn’t tell the real reason for their choices?

In any case, the doubt remains. Will these stories really be addressed to Sofia Cristafulli? There are those who argue that the two are friends since they did the lives together or those who think that it is a coincidence. In any case, the creator has not yet responded.

