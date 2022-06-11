Did Nicky Jam and his girlfriend Aleska Genesis break up? Rumors of separation arise after the reggaeton player appeared with another

19 Apr 2022 – 11:30 a.m.



The relationship between Nicky Jam and the Venezuelan model, Aleska Génesis, has not ceased to be of interest to her followers since they made it public in December 2021.

The reggaeton player and the model are always happy on their social networks, but apparently there is a new chapter in this story. Not everything is rosy, this is how his fans sense it since rumors of separation began to circulate.

Did Nicky Jam and Aleska Genesis break up?

The speculations arose after the urban music performer was seen in a presentation with another woman in the place where Aleska should be.

Although the singer does not confirm a break with the Venezuelan, they began to draw their own conclusions on social networks.

The lady who accompanied Nicky in the presentation is called Adriana Bendana, according to the newspaper Primicia. Until now, more details are unknown and the reggaeton player himself does not post anything on his social networks.

Aleska does not comment either. What did catch the attention of the fans is that the model deactivated her Instagram account once the separation rumors began to circulate.

The last time the two posted photos together was in March 2022 when the singer turned 41 and went with Aleska to celebrate in Aspen, Colorado.

Both shared images of the moment and also left messages of love on their Instagram profiles. Before the trip, the couple celebrated the birthday with several cakes. In one of them, the model left him phrases full of romanticism in which she expressed how much she loved him.

Aleska and Nicky Jam began their relationship in 2021, after the reggaeton player ended with his fiancée Cydney Moreau. This separation was also surrounded by rumors until it was Jam himself who broke the news by introducing Aleska on Instagram.

