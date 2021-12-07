Did No vax Djokovic get vaccinated? The mystery about his arrival in Australia: the Serbian has signed up for the ATP Cup in Sydney

Is there a turning point in the relationship between Novak Djokovic and Covid vaccines? The world number one in tennis will be part of the Serbian team at the ATP Cup in Sydney. The event, scheduled from 1 to 9 January, will precede the opening of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. Djokovic had not confirmed his trip to defend the title at the Melbourne Grand Slam – scheduled for January 17-30 – due to his complicated relationship with vaccines. Nole never wanted to reveal whether or not he is immunized against Covid and, in order to enter Australia, he must have done the double dose. Or – another probable hypothesis – a two-week quarantine must be respected. “We can confirm that everyone entering Australia will have to meet the stringent requirements set by health authorities across the country, which include certified proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption approved by Australian medical officials,” a Tennis spokesperson said. Australia. “International arrivals who do not meet these requirements will have to be quarantined for 14 days.”

To confirm his participation in the ATP Cup is the same Association of professional tennis players, which in the press release of the tournament declared the presence of the “first seeded, the number one in the world, Novak Djokovic”. Last week, his father commented: «Nole would like to play with all his heart, because he is an athlete. But with these blackmails and conditions, he probably won’t. I will not do it”. Could the Serbian have therefore changed his mind about the vaccine in order to win his tenth title at the Australian Open? Or are you ready to accept the condition of the quarantine?

Cover image: ANSA / ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

