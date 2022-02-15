“did not take the blow”

As much as we all loved seeing the six members of the original Friends cast back together for the first time in decades, a show that is still viewable on the NOW platform, Jennifer Aniston revealed that actually doing the reunion was a lot harder than she thought.

During a chat on podcasr Literally! With Rob Lowe, the American actress explained: “Going back there on that set was a nostalgic feeling in a way, but also a bit sad, you know, because a lot has changed since then and all of us, over time, have taken different paths, some simpler and others. not so simple and each of us had our own… It was brutal, and also once you were there you couldn’t go back, you couldn’t say, ok now just turn it off.

“There were cameras everywhere and even if I wanted to I couldn’t stop crying… There was a moment when we were all in tears. Maybe only David Schwimmer didn’t cry, I don’t think David gave in to tears either.

But for example, Matt LeBlanc at a certain point could no longer bear the weight of melancholy and let himself go. You know, even the “hard nut” at one point did not stand the blow and was literally moved “.

The special episode saw Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer come together, which included walking back into a perfect replica of the original set.

Jennifer continued: “I think it really caught us all a little off guard, a lot harder than we expected because, in your mind, you think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really fun time travel.’ Instead, help – it’s a bit painful to time travel.

Because you are going back to a certain time and attention, when I say that the set was put back exactly as we left it last time, I guarantee you that everything was exactly the same.

The details were perfectly reproduced down to the little junk on the shelf and the little things that had been in a warehouse all this time. All of a sudden, there they are all. And you know, it’s been 16 years and in that time a lot has really happened to each of us ”.

During the episode, Matthew admitted he struggled with anxiety while filming the show, and felt tremendous pressure for audiences to laugh at his jokes. Speaking of his appearance, producer Kevin S. Bright told The Hollywood Reporter, “I talked to him (Matthew). It was great to see him again. He doesn’t care what people say, I let them talk. I have nothing to say about him and about his past, except that it was nice to see him again. By the way, I think it’s a lot of fun on the show. “

Have you seen the Friends reunion? If you haven’t done it yet, don’t miss it, it’s really a blast from the past and prepare your handkerchiefs.