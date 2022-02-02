Did Novak Djokovic get vaccinated against Covid? The revelation of the biographer Muksch: “Maybe he engraved Nadal’s victory”

Novak Djokovic he would have decided to get vaccinated. To reveal the choice of the world number one, expelled from Australia on the eve of the Australian Open after a dispute with the government due to his unvaccinated status at Covid-19, is a decidedly authoritative source, Daniel MükschGerman journalist and author of a recent official biography on the Serbian champion “Novak Djokovic: Ein Leben lang im Krieg”, which will be released in bookstores in March. The reporter spoke about it in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Heute: “From what I’ve heard from his coaching staff, it looks like he’s already vaccinated. Maybe what happened in Australia made him make that decision. Maybe he also weighed the way that Grand Slam endedwith the final won by Rafael Nadal: the 21st title won by the Spaniard may have encouraged him to get vaccinated“.

During the interview Muksch also reported how the 20-time world champion would not have approved all the demonstrations staged by his father Srdjan while he was in detention pending trial in Australia: “I can assure you that Nole did not willingly accept everything that happened in Belgrade during the crazy days in Melbourne that preceded the Australian Open.“.

Becker: “I advise Djokovic to get vaccinated if he wants to keep winning”

If the news were confirmed in the coming weeks, it would allow Djokovic to also take part in Roland Garros (a tournament which has already declared that it will only accept players vaccinated against Covid-19 at the starting line) and would put an end to a whole series of controversies regarding to his positions against these types of instruments. For the moment, however, these are only rumors not confirmed either by the person concerned, or by the entourage that follows and works in close contact with the Serbian champion. Djokovic’s return to the field is expected at the end of the month, when from 21 to 26 February Novak will be at the starting line of the ATP 500 in Dubai.

Djokovic arrives in Belgrade, the fans cheer him on

