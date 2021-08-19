Did peace break out between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?

Between Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie has peace broken out? Il divo, also in view of the Christmas he would like to spend with his six children – Maddox, 18 years; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; Twins Knox And Vivienne, 11 – wishes to make peace with his ex-wife. The two broke up in 2016, the divorce was formalized in 2019, but the legal battle it’s never over. The custody of the children is at stake: he wants 50 percent of the custody.

In recent days, as revealed by the Sun, Pitt was seen walking in and out in his white Tesla from the lavish mansion in Los Angeles where Angelina lives with her children.: «It was afternoon when he entered the estate.

It stopped for about an hour and a half. Then he left, passing through an exit he usually doesn’t use ». Secretly. To try to restore peace to the family, as revealed by an insider al Sun: “Brad is tired of this whole war. With Angie they clashed over everything. What he wants is to resolve as many questions as possible outside the classroom. For the sake of the children. So that they grow together. And do not create tensions and separations between them, the boys ».

Relations between the ex-spouses last spring, during the lockdown, seemed to have improved, so much so that the diva allowed the boys to commute between their home and Pitt’s. However, since last summer the situation has precipitated again: the two have begun to fight again, again for their children, even in court. The triggering reason? Angelina she would go on a rampage when the ex brought the new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski In the Miraval castle where they had married, moreover in conjunction with what would have been theirs sixth anniversary of marriage. But last October the story between Pitt and Poturalski is over. And for the former Hollywood golden couple a new truce is looming.



Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Johnny Depp (defeated in court) leaves “Fantastic Beasts”: “I’ll keep fighting”

READ ALSO

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks, love is a family matter

READ ALSO

Joe Biden, the children, the pain and his wife Jill always by his side