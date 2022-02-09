Did Peter’s Parents Die In Iron Man 2?

Spiderman No Way Home is a candidate for the 2022 Oscars (although not in the category bet by Sony Pictures) and the success of the film shows no signs of establishing itself, with fans who continue to revisit the world of Peter Parker in the light of the innovations introduced by the film. Jon Watts.

Now one new theory imagines that Peter’s parents died during the events of Iron Man 2, the second chapter of the film saga dedicated to the superhero of Robert Downey Jr .: confused? Let’s take a step back.

In the past both Tom Holland and Kevin Feige have confirmed that the boy that Iron Man saves at Stark Expo is Peter Parker as a child, but according to this new theory popping up on Reddit and immediately becoming very popular, he speculates that other members of his family have not been so lucky. According to NavyWlarus – find the original post at the bottom of the article – the same night Peter is saved by his future mentor, his parents died during the same event described in the final scene of Iron Man 2. The theory also tries to link the deaths of Peter MCU’s parents to those of Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Peter’s parents, who died in a plane crash in both universes.

This theory would surely add another layer of depth to the relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Starkwhich officially begins in Captain America: Civil Warcontinues in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and culminates in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Of course it remains only a theory, and therefore far from the canon, but certainly the idea is suggestive: what do you think?

