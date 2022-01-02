Did PS5 and Xbox Series X live up to expectations? Digital Foundry responds – Nerd4.life

PS5 And Xbox Series X have satisfied the expectations? Digital Foundry tried to answer this question in an interesting retrospective with Richard Leadbetter, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia.

Destined to reach the peak of sales in 2023 for the CEO of AMD, PS5 and Xbox Series X have undoubtedly introduced important innovations on a technical level thanks to the adoption of GPUs capable of supporting the ray tracing, processors no longer limited by a “mobile” connotation, a large amount of RAM and fast SSDs in place of the old 5,200 RPM mechanical disks.

Well, how have these features been used in the games? The Digital Foundry video analyzes the issue with some examples and direct comparisons, calling for example the recent demo of Matrix: The Awakening, which we tried a few days ago, and several third party titles such as Hitman 3 and Control.

Of course, spectacular exclusives such as Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the recent Halo Infinite have also returned to the debate. True next-gen experiences? In some ways yes, in some ways no: the cross-gen nature of most first party projects has made itself felt a bit.

The judgment expressed by the three exponents of the British newspaper was therefore positive but more in perspective: between 2022 and 2023 we expect some steps forward precisely with regard to new generation graphics.