Did PSG set aside €500m to fire Lionel Messi and Neymar? – Sport.fr

To convince Kylian Mbappé to extend, Paris Saint-Germain would have promised to terminate the contracts of Neymar and Lionel Messi for an amount of 500M€.

Last summer’s soap opera, Kylian Mbappé intends to replace our traditional Christmas TV movies by brightening up our end of the year. Frustrated by his positioning and by the many promises made but not kept by Paris Saint-Germain during his contract extension, the Frenchman would like to leave the capital, with immediate effect. Relations between the current Ligue 1 leader and his star would definitely be broken. A dissatisfaction that brand tries to explain by detailing the crazy promises of the Parisian management.

Endowed with a whole new influence after his contract extension, Kylian Mbappé had advised Paris Saint-Germain to enlist Aurélien Tchouaméni and this, at any price. A transfer that quickly fell apart when the French midfielder finally made the decision to join Real Madrid. A first disillusion to which was added a crazy Parisian promise. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would have promised the 2018 world champion that 500 million euros were available in order to terminate the contracts of Neymar and Lionel Messi. If the departure of the Brazilian was desired by the Frenchman, this was however not the case for the Argentine star. However, neither of the two men left PSG this summer. Indeed, after the extension was formalized, the Parisian management would have taken a step back by refusing to break Neymar’s contract, under penalty of creating a scandal and being targeted by financial fair play.

Unkept promises which explain the sudden about-face of Kylian Mbappé and his clan, who hope to leave this winter.