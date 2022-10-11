Entertainment

Did Rihanna give a clue about her baby’s name?

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Rihanna recently welcomed her first child.

This is news that has ignited the internet. On January 31, Rihanna announced that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, her companion since 2020. On May 13, 2022, the two stars officially became parents. As revealed by “TMZ”, the couple would have welcomed a baby boy. Since then, the singer knows the joys of motherhood and takes full advantage of her baby. “She was really so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting his son was of course also very special. Rihanna barely leaves him. She’s a fantastic mom,” a source said. Very discreet, the young parents have not yet revealed any photo of their baby and rarely confide. The first name of the little boy is still unknown. However, some fans are sure the “Diamonds” singer gave a big hint about it.

Read also >> The eventful love life of Rihanna

A mysterious gem

This Saturday, April 9, Rihanna was spotted leaving a recording studio. It seems that the singer is preparing her big comeback in the music industry. However, the place where she was to attract less attention than her outfit. Indeed, the singer wore jeans and a vintage American football jersey. All accompanied by a Balenciaga bag and a silver necklace with the letter D as a pendant. The jewel in question sparked a…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Gal Gadot: 4 black and white PHOTOS with which “Wonder Woman” has stolen the sighs

4 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence or why the classics are fireproof

15 mins ago

Bones: have the two main actors of the cult series been in a relationship?

20 mins ago

Trailer | The Oscar-winning movie that sweeps HBO Max that only lasts 94 minutes

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button