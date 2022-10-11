Did Rihanna give a clue about her baby’s name?

Rihanna recently welcomed her first child.

This is news that has ignited the internet. On January 31, Rihanna announced that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, her companion since 2020. On May 13, 2022, the two stars officially became parents. As revealed by “TMZ”, the couple would have welcomed a baby boy. Since then, the singer knows the joys of motherhood and takes full advantage of her baby. “She was really so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting his son was of course also very special. Rihanna barely leaves him. She’s a fantastic mom,” a source said. Very discreet, the young parents have not yet revealed any photo of their baby and rarely confide. The first name of the little boy is still unknown. However, some fans are sure the “Diamonds” singer gave a big hint about it.

A mysterious gem

This Saturday, April 9, Rihanna was spotted leaving a recording studio. It seems that the singer is preparing her big comeback in the music industry. However, the place where she was to attract less attention than her outfit. Indeed, the singer wore jeans and a vintage American football jersey. All accompanied by a Balenciaga bag and a silver necklace with the letter D as a pendant. The jewel in question sparked a…

