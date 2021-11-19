Did Rockstar hide the first image in the GTA Trilogy?

A new theory is attracting the attention of many users according to which Rockstar Games would have hidden some clues about GTA 6 insideGrand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

It all starts with the presence of high-definition images on the wall of a room dedicated to UFO inside GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. According to fans, one of the many photos hanging on the wall would be the very first image of Ghent Theft Auto 6. The shot in question shows a house that actually exists and is located in that You love me, place where users believe the sixth chapter of the Rockstar Games series will be set. After careful research, fans tried to look for the photo in the same house, also present in GTA 5, but without finding it. The presence of the shot right in the room dedicated to UFO-themed images is, according to fans, a clear clue from the developers to tease the lovers of this kind of theories.

In any case, there is nothing confirmed and at the moment we can only limit ourselves to observing the findings of the fans shared on the forums.

