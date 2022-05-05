Did Ruidíaz make fun of Talavera and Pumas?

Edgar Malagon Medel

Seattle, United States (Submitted) / 04.05.2022 22:30:38





The controversy is not exempt from appearing in the grand Final of the Concacaf Champions League and this time it was courtesy of an old acquaintance of the Mexicans. Striker Raul Ruidíaz scored the first goal of the game between the Seattle Sounders Y Cougars and among his festivities he made one that seems like a mockery against Alfredo Talavera and against the university team.

After the play he made Xavier Arreaga and the goal he scored Ruidíazthe Peruvian gunner ran out to celebrate with the baton that is located behind one of the goals of the LumenField. Until then, everything seemed normal, because she even approached a television camera and celebrated with his companions.

However, moments later he made a gesture to take the hands to eyes and he did it right in front of the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera. The gesture seemed to be a mockery just against the Pumas and against the goalkeeper, as it should be remembered that the match of the Final of the first leg ended with a brawl just between Talavera Y Nicholas Lodeiro.

And it is that in the first leg final held at the Olympic Stadium, Lodeiro celebrated his goals with a gesture towards the club of Cougars and against the feline goalkeeper, who at the end of the game faced him and they made words and shoves.

So this gesture of Ruidíaz when he was in front of Talavera could be considered against the feline archer. Unless there is a justification by the player in a controversial image of this Final.