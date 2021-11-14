Did Satoshi Nakamoto “pre-mine” Bitcoin?

Bitcoin was born as a non-pre-mined cryptocurrency. In other words, when Satoshi Nakamoto first started using the Bitcoin protocol, on January 3, 2009, no BTC token had yet been created.

The first Bitcoins created by Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi himself created the first 50 BTC by undermining the first block.

However, there are those who argue that, being one of the very few Bitcoin miners at the time, he actually created many of the first BTCs, as if he had “pre-mined” them. In other words, it would have undermined them before a significant number of other people began undermining them.

Satoshi Nakamoto is estimated to have mined more than 1 million BTC, which today would have a value in dollars in excess of 60 billion, even if it does not appear that he ever used them. In fact, Satoshi has literally disappeared since 2011, and no one has ever heard from him again.

As far as is known, the million BTC mined by Satoshi has never been used, and it may never be. Many are convinced that Satoshi is dead, and that he has not left anyone the keys to access his Bitcoins, despite the ongoing legal dispute between Craig Wright and Dave Kleiman’s brother to regain possession of the so-called “Tulip Trust” where such keys would be stored.

A few days after mining the first block, Satoshi began to mine others in sequence, and after a few days he created the first transaction by sending BTC to Hal Finney, also now deceased.

The pre-mining of Bitcoin

At the time, there were very few people using, and mining Bitcoin, so much so that the vast majority of blocks were mined by Satoshi himself. It should be remembered that at the time there was no platform to sell BTC in exchange for dollars or other fiat currencies. The value of the individual BTC tokens was comparable to zero.

The sequence of all the blocks mined by Satoshi is called “Patoshi“, And there are those who argue that it was in fact a kind of pre-mining, because Satoshi undermined the vast majority of blocks.

The acceleration of Bitcoin mining

Until November 2012, each block gave 50 BTC as a reward, so by undermining about one every ten minutes you could get up to two and a half million BTC in a year.

It should be noted that on 31 December 2009 only just under 1.6 million BTC were mined, so in reality in that year no block was mined on average every ten minutes.

This disproves the hypothesis, supported by some, that Satoshi accelerated block-time to undermine more, and reveals instead that it actually slowed him down, undermining less than he could have.

Satoshi didn’t pre-mine bitcoin, just look at the block timestamps. Patoshi didn’t even “fast mine” bitcoin, but actually throttled down his miners. https://t.co/5DH1r9QL2s – Jameson Lopp (@lopp) November 12, 2021

The following year, however, mining accelerated, so much so that 3.4 million BTC were created. In total, 5 million BTC were created in two years, or less than the 5.2 million that could have been created if the average block-time was just 10 minutes.

Indeed, in January 2010 there was a surge in the speed with which the blocks were mined, while in May of the same year the Patoshi ended. From July the speed returned to normal.

Because Satoshi didn’t pre-mine

This seems to indicate that in 2010 Satoshi was added some another big Bitcoin miner, and that perhaps Satoshi himself stopped mining starting in June.

In light of these data, it seems truly incorrect to say that Satoshi has “pre-mined” one million BTC, although he was certainly the undisputed protagonist of the first phase of Bitcoin mining, particularly in 2009.

Obviously, if a significant portion of that million of BTC mined by Satoshi were to end up on the market, it could have a significant impact on the price, causing it to collapse. But since it has never happened to date, it seems unlikely that it will happen in the future.