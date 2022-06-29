Did Shakira and Piqué break up for money? The footballer would have asked the singer for a loan

Pthe weeks and the rumors about the former couple formed by Shakira and Gerard Pique They don’t stop popping up. The breaking off of the Colombian singer with the Spanish soccer player is being one of the news of the summer and, without a doubt, one of the most commented separations.

“Unfortunately we confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, read the brief statement with which Shakira confirmed the rumors that appeared at the beginning of June.

From the beginning there has been speculation with the idea that the reason for the separation of the couple was the alleged infidelity of Hammered. In different media there has been talk of alleged disloyalty of the FC Barcelona player towards Shakira and even images and details of what she would be the footballer’s new girlfriend have appeared.

That relationship has been broken for a long time but they gave a cordial image to the public Roberto Garcia, Shakira’s ex-brother-in-law

However, now another different version of the story emerges, which would not have so much to do with the love affair but with the economic. According to the Spanish journalist Kike Calleja, “Piqué would have asked Shakira for money to make some investment Property and the artist’s family would have refused to give it to him”.

The reporter assures that it has been Roberto Garcia, Shakira’s ex-brother-in-law who had an eight-year relationship with the singer’s sister, who has revealed to him that this economic problem could have been the real cause of the separation.

Separation of Property

“They do not mix their money and take the family economy to 50%. Shakira is also investing in other construction businesses and had the idea of ​​doing something in the Bahamas and Colombia. That’s where the problems began,” the Colombian’s ex-brother-in-law would have confessed.

Shakira noticed Piqué because she liked him to be the father of her children. She knew that she would never marry him Roberto Garcia, Shakira’s ex-brother-in-law

With Piqué’s request to Shakira, the projects that both wanted to carry out on their own came into conflict and that would be when the tensions between the two would have begun.

However, Shakira’s ex-brother-in-law would have delved further into the problem in his conversation with reporter Kike Calleja: “That relationship has been broken for a long time but they gave a cordial image to the public. Shakira noticed Piqué because she liked him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him.”