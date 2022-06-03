Did Shakira and Piqué reappear together? – People – Culture

According to the ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast, Shakira discovered Piqué in the middle of an affair with a 20-year-old girl, which is why they would have separated. This could mean the end of a twelve-year relationship between the Barranquillera and the Spanish soccer player.

Although neither of the two has given statements to the press regarding the rumours, there are reports that Piqué is currently living in his bachelor apartment in Barcelona. In fact, entertainment media highlight that he recently went to the house they share as a married couple and had to ring, since it seems that he no longer has the keys to his family residence.

This was demonstrated by the team of photojournalists from ‘Europa Press’, who also recorded in photographs that Shakira and Piqué left the building together and got into a car. As they left, the reporters asked if it was true that they were in the process of separating, but neither of them gave any answer.

(It may interest you: Karol G fulfilled the dream of a small ‘fan’ in Argentina).

It should be remembered that the marriage has suffered sentimental crises before, because in 2017, some paparazzi recorded an uncomfortable fight, in which Shakira ended up crying in a restaurant where they were eating.

On the other hand, in the past Gerard Piqué has been photographed entering bars and clubs accompanied by different women.

(Keep reading: Shakira, her ex-partners and why they ended: were there ‘chunks’?).

(Do you read us from the EL TIEMPO app? You can find the video here).

According to ‘Europa Press’, the Catalan defender has not only met with Shakira, but also He was also seen in a van with Nidia del Carmen Ripollthe mother of the Barranquilla singer.

(Before leaving: Alejandra Azcárate on the drug plane: ‘God’s justice is divine’).

In social networks they have speculated that it is an effort to manage this crisis and perhaps continue with the relationship. To date, neither Shakira nor Piqué have commented on the rumors, but the singer’s fans point out that she stopped following her husband on all social networks.

In other news

¿Henry Cavill, behind Shakira? The ‘sad’ truth of the viral video

Piqué would have been unfaithful to Shakira with a 20-year-old model

‘MasterChef Celebrity’: the truth about the departure of Aida Bossa

Trends WEATHER