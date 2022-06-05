Did Shakira copy Lady Di’s ‘revenge dress’ to announce breakup with Piqué?

AIt seems that the Colombian singer, Shakirawanted to send a message to her audience about her impending breakup with her husband, the Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piqué, which was finally formalized this Saturday, after almost 12 years of relationship.

Last week, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022Shakira appeared dressed in a model very similar to the one used by the late Princess Diana of Wales after her breakup with Prince Charles.

Apparently this was a visible sign, with which the singer informed the world of the end of her marriage. But why did she symbolize this outfit as for iIndicate the end of a relationship between two figures in their respective fields?

This outfit is known as the “dress of revenge”, because it has a whole story: Princess Diana had just finished the scandal of her husband’s infidelity, with Camila Parker-Bowles in 1994. So, Lady Di attended the Vanity Fair gala in a beautiful black dress strikingly similar to the one Shakira wore last week in Cannes.

Therefore, it is more than a coincidence and perfectly describes the personality of a woman who wants to get her life back, after such a painful trance. That would have been the meaning that she wanted to convey to the late princess, after suffering a scandal in the media and she was looking for this the same freedom that Shakira felt while attending Cannes.

When did the rumors of the separation begin?

The Rumors of Shakira’s breakup began in late May, there was even talk of problems in the relationship at least in the last three months. In fact, the YouTube program “Mamarazzis” hosted by Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez revealed that the couple had already separated for three months.

The reason, an alleged infidelity of the Barcelona defender. However, although the separation is now official, neither of the two protagonists has given more details about the reasons for their breakup.