Did Shakira dedicate these famous songs to Osvaldo Ríos?

After a few days ago he gave some details of the courtship he had with Shakiranow, the Puerto Rican actor Osvaldo Rios surprised his teammates “The House of the Famous”revealing the supposed songs that the Colombian dedicated to him.

It was during a conversation with Ivonne Montero, Lewis Mendoza, Nacho Casano and Niurka Marcos that the Puerto Rican confessed other details of his relationship with the artist in the 1990s.

According to Ríos, Shakira found in him the inspiration to compose several of her greatest hits on the album “Where are the thieves?”.

“On a napkin with his original lyrics kept in an envelope, he dedicated them all to me. ‘Eyes like this’, ‘Flies in the house’, ‘You’, ‘Blind, deaf-mute’I have them all in my own handwriting”, Ríos told his companions who listened attentively to his narration.

“That is a relic,” commented Niurka Marcos, impressed.

He also said that among the lyrics of the song ‘Where are the thieves?’ hides a story that they lived together in Europe.

“It was ‘that they saw us in Paris’, it was that we were together and when we go to take the plane from Paris to Bogotá all the songs are lost, all the songs on that album were lost and one by one he rewrote them all ”, recalled the Puerto Rican.

“For me the most beautiful of all was ‘You’. After that I went to Spain and she continued on her way, and became the great star she is today, “he confessed.

Osvaldo Ríos and Shakira had a short relationship in 1997 when he was 37 years old and she was 20. In a previous conversation in “La Casa de los Famosos” he revealed that they were about to get married and buy a house together, however, he said that he was the one who decided to end it.

“I had a whole world to live, when you love someone it is better to set them free and it is the best proof of love that you can give them,” he assured.

“He had to fly, it was the best thing that happened to him, not to continue with me,” he was honest.

“Where are the thieves?” is Shakira’s fourth studio album and one of her most important in her career. According to estimates, the album sold more than seven million copies worldwide and spawned several hits. It was also recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 500 best albums in history.

“Deaf and dumb blind”, “You”, “Inevitable”, “I don’t think so”, “Eyes Like That”, “Flies in the House”, “Where Are the Thieves?”, “If You Go” and “Eighth Day” were some of the successes of the album that was released in 1998.