Did Shakira put walls in her house to get away from Gerard Piqué and her parents? – International Soccer – Sports

The separation process between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, after a love relationship of twelve years, seems to be filled every day with new chapters in the media.

This weekend the commotion came thanks to a video in which Piqué, leaving Barcelona, ​​was close to attacking a ‘paparazzi’ who besieged him with questions about Shakira.

Now, with the surprise that a former brother-in-law of the footballer unleashed by saying that the reason for the separation was purely economic, the spotlights are once again on the possible reasons and effects of the separation. Among the latter, the idea of ​​​​the barranquillera to put walls in her house to keep away from Piqué’s parents and from all those interested in her private life.

Will Shakira ‘raise walls’?

Gerard Piqué and Shakira spent 12 years together.

As has been known, Shakira remains in Barcelona while her two children, Milan and Sasha, are with Piqué in England, witnessing the development of Wimbledon, the third ‘grand slam’ of the season.

Even so, the idea of ​​’making a way’ between the two seems to be taking hold. Or at least that’s how the journalist Laura Fa, one of the reporters who exclusively revealed the separation of the celebrities before they issued the statement, gave it to understand.

“According to journalist Laura Fa on the Mamarazzis portal, Shakira is clear about it: build a wall to prevent prying eyes and prying eyes. After all, if they are no longer family, they do not have to know what will happen from now on on the other side of the wall. Of course, this will also affect common areas, such as the pool, which will fall on your side of the wall (obviously). In this way, she will have her independence and the grandparents will be able to continue enjoying the grandchildren by living door to door, “reads the related note on the Spanish portal ‘Diezminutos’.

“Apparently, the works could start this summer if it is finally decided to carry out this construction, coinciding with both her and Piqué’s vacations. In addition, although she continues to live in the family mansion, the rumor continues that she could move to his house in Miami soon”reports the same medium in question.

So far, there is no information to suggest that Shakira has already started building the alleged walls.

