Did she get diva? Filters why Napoli would kick Hirving Lozano

The reasons why Napoli no longer wants to count on Hirving Lozano

April 13, 2022 6:50 p.m.

Despite the fact that, in the previous season, Hirving Lozano was one of the players who stood out the most on an individual level with Napoli, for this 2021-22 season, injuries did not allow the Mexican player to transcend.

According to the report of La Gazzetta dello Sports, the Neapolitan team would not have Hirving Lozano for the following season and everything points to it being an economic issue rather than a sports one.

According to the SpazioNapoli portal, the Napoli board would be looking to reduce the salaries of several players, something that the vast majority have accepted, except for Chucky. It seems that Hirving Lozano would not agree and therefore the board prefers to sell it.

How much does the Hirving Lozano pass cost?

The Mexican striker, Hirving Lozano, according to the Transfermarkt portal, has a value of 35 million euros, a value that Napoli would consider to sell to the Mexican who has not managed to establish himself as the great figure of the team.

