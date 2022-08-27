Did Snow White die at the end of the Disney movie?: Fan theory surprises on TikTok (video) | entertainment pop culture

‘Snow White’ marked the history of cinema by being the first animated film to win an Oscar after its premiere in 1937.

Theory states that Snow White died at the end of the film because the prince was death

Many Disney fans assured on social networks that the black-haired princess did not have a happy ending as everyone thought, because she actually died during the film and possible evidence would be found in the last scenes.

And it is that, in the final part of the film, Snow White is sleeping inside a glass box after falling under the witch’s spell; and the one who comes to rescue her from her, is her prince after waking her up with a kiss on her lips.

Reuniting with her loved one, the princess decides to go with him to live happily ever after; however, the theory suggests that perhaps the prince is not an ordinary man, but the angel of death.

According to the theory, the first meeting between the young people occurs when she is singing in a well, which would indicate that the prince (in this case, death) was already stalking her, which is why she is later poisoned by the witch.

Falling under the spell of sleep, Snow White was still alive, and the theory highlights that there are three points that give away the real identity of the prince.

The prince killed Snow White with the kiss of death according to netizens’ theory

The first moment they indicate as evidence is that the prince comes to rescue the young princess riding a white horse, and according to the Bible, death travels on this animal.

The second proof, according to those who believe this theory, is that the kiss he gives her is not a common one, since it is the kiss of death, which is believed to take away the last breath of people.

Finally, the most convincing proof according to the fans, would be that at the moment the young woman says goodbye to the dwarfs and leaves with the prince, you can see a castle that is above the clouds, which could imply that Snow White is going way to heaven because he just died.

This theory was replicated in several TikTok videos, and some have reached more than 1 million views in a short time.

Many Internet users have shown surprise at the approach and confessed that, despite having seen the tape many times, they never noticed these small details, especially the castle in the clouds.

“I didn’t think about it, for example the first time she saw the prince she ran away from him, but after kissing her she does go with him without fear”, “It’s very logical and it even changed my perspective”, “The film itself seems to me cloudy, now with this more”, “I was frozen, it will not be the same” or “Quite interesting and credible”, are some comments on TikTok.

There are variations of this approach, and one that caused controversy was that of the tiktoker Rodrigo Reyes Izquierdo, @rodrigorizq, who mentioned that the princess died since she bit the poisoned apple.

The above was refuted by netizens due to a small phrase said by the queen before becoming a witch. Do you think the theory is real?

“The spell is for sleep, not death. The witch says: ‘She will fall into a deep sleep. The dwarfs will believe her dead and they will bury her alive'”, “It would make sense, if the witch had not said that Snow White would fall into a deep sleep ” or “If you take away that he died for the apple, I believe you”.