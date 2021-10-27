Did Sylvester Stallone just announce the return of one of his most beloved franchises? [FOTO]

It will be seven years since next month The mercenaries 3 was released in theaters and the fourth film in the film saga of the Expendables to date, despite the expectation of fans of the franchise, it has not yet seen the light, although if you continue to talk for many years.

The latest post shared by Sylvester Stallone on Instagram, however, it offers much more than hope in this regard. The actor has in fact posted a ring designed specifically for The Mercenaries 4 is that Sly has seen fit to show off.

“I just finished designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4. It’s a little heavy, but it will definitely put some muscle on your fingertips“, wrote Stallone, who had rekindled fan hopes as early as April by sharing a video in style back to the past of the cast de The Mercenaries 3. “The gang like no other! I miss these guys …“, had written the beloved actor in the caption of the post. In addition to Stallone, the video included big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Jason Statham, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, and others.

In the meantime, we will “see” Stallone again at the cinema thanks to the upcoming event The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, where he dubbed King Shark. The explosive cinecomic DC is expected in cinemas and on HBO Max on August 6, while in Italy we will see it in theaters from 5th August.

The anti-hero has already debuted online in the best possible way, becoming in no time the favorite member of the suicide squad on the web, between those who still smile for the hilarious “hand” scene and those who can only be galvanized for the sequences to limits of splatter glimpsed in the trailer. Not to mention, in fact, the voice of a star of the caliber of Stallone.

Source: ComicBook

Photo: Getty (Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

