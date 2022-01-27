Did Tesla sell Bitcoin? | The collapse of BTC does not scare Elon Musk

Tesladespite a behind the front that has angered the world of Bitcoin enthusiastscontinues to be a company of hodlers.

This is what emerges from the latest quarterly released by the company of Elon Muskwhich confirm that the mount of $ BTC purchased some time ago by the group are still all in the hands of the company, except for a small part sold some time ago to demonstrate its liquidity.

Tesla does not sell Bitcoin – absolutely!

Good news for Bitcoin, in a relatively complicated phase for the market. We can invest with the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account with TOP features also for professionals – intermediary who also proposes operational tools for automatic trading that we cannot find anywhere else.

With the CopyTrader in fact we can find the full copy of the positions of the best in just one click or we can spy on how their portfolios are moving. For those who prefer short-term trading, there are all the technical analysis tools integrated directly into the chart. With $ 50 then let’s move on to the real account.

Tesla does not sell: the market does not scare Musk’s company

That companies think with much longer time horizons should not be a mystery to anyone, but perhaps no one expected that stance from hodler from Tesla was so solid. The group, despite a relatively complicated period for Bitcoin did not get rid of any coins.

Thus also confirming to be among the first companies in the world per share of BTC heldin a financial world that now looks to Bitcoin in an increasingly concrete way, also through the listing of various companies that have them in cash desk because they operate in the Bitcoin mining.

The confirmation of what has been done by Tesla then comes from an official document and not from the usual rumors. And the economic prospectus published on the occasion of quarterly data to confirm that in the cash register of theelectric car there are still all Purchased bitcoins.

No pressure from shareholders?

Another aspect that will in all likelihood begin to be talked about in the coming weeks is the possible pressure from shareholders on this type of operation by Tesla. The group is now in perfect financial health and therefore can also afford to ride a roller coaster together with Bitcoinbut what about when you might need that liquidity?

It is actually a false question, artfully packaged by the detractors of Bitcoin, which, as often happens, represent a reality that does not exist. Who buys Tesla shares knows he is buying stock in a company he is exposed to Bitcoin and often it does so for that very reason, taking into account the fact that the price could be variable and having no alternatives in the USE for direct exposure to the coin, particularly in the case of funds and institutional investors.

Will Tesla be able to expand its position in the future?

This remains the great dilemma. Elon Musk on the one hand it is engaged in the promotion of Dogecoinon the other hand, he is under pressure regarding the issue environmentalespecially important for a company that earns a lot from ESG credits.

For the moment a further commitment of Tesla would seem to be out of the question. However never say never, Bitcoin it has already amply demonstrated that it can change the cards on the table quite quickly.