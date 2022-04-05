Did the Argentine coach enter the ‘rattle’ of the Colombian National Team? attentive to what they say | Colombia selection

Ramón Díaz, the historic coach of River Plate, is the name that they would be approaching the Colombian National Team at the moment, thinking of a possible arrival for the ‘tricolor’ bench.

This was expressed by the Argentine journalist Hernán Castillo, in the last hours, thus expanding the ‘rattle’ of the technical directors who would be on the radar of the national team.

“Attentive in Colombia: Ramón Díaz and Emiliano Díaz in the sights of the Colombian National Team. Will they continue in Arabia or change the air?” Said the communicator, on his social networks.

It should be noted that already last week and after the elimination of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a version of Marcelo Bielsa’s option to reach the Colombian team had also emerged from Argentine territory.

Who is Ramon Diaz?

Ramón Díaz is a former Argentine player and is now a coach. As a footballer, he went through clubs like River Plate, Napoli, Atalanta, Sampdoria, Florentina, Inter, Torino, Monaco and Yokohama; he won local tournaments with the ‘millionaire’ team, Serie A with Inter and the French Cup with Monaco.

As a coach, he has been at River Plate, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, at Oxford, from England, San Lorenzo, América from Mexico, Independiente de Avellaneda, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, Pyramids, from Egypt, Libertad, from Paraguay, Botafogo, from Brazil, and Al-Nasr, from the United Arab Emirates.